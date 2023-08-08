Slutty Vegan will soon be available for students, faculty at Spelman College

Students and faculty will soon be able to grab a bite to eat at the plant-based burger joint– just in time for the start of the fall semester.

Atlanta-based vegan burger chain Slutty Vegan is opening a new location at Spelman College!

Students and faculty will soon be able to grab a bite to eat at the plant-based burger joint – just in time for the start of the fall semester.

Owner Pinky Cole-Hayes took to Instagram Monday to make the announcement.

"So right now, I'm on Spelman College's campus and it's move-in day and guess who else is moving in," Cole-Hayes said in a video as she revealed the new campus location.

"Just in time for the new academic year, Spelman College is excited to partner with Bon Appétit to create a new dining experience that reflects the College’s culture of excellence," the college wrote in a social media post.

Spelman College said its dining spaces and food options have been revamped.

"The dining services program, which serves some of the nation's notable and historic colleges and universities, is uncompromising in their mission to provide fresh, healthy, high-quality foods that are responsibly sourced," the college added.

Classes at Spelman College start next Wednesday, Aug. 16.