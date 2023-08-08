Newest Slutty Vegan location opens at Spelman College

The menu will resemble the Slutty Vegan location that opened earlier this year on the Georgia Tech Campus.

ATLANTA — Students and faculty at Spelman College can now enjoy a bite to eat from Atlanta-based vegan burger chain Slutty Vegan on campus.

Owner Pinky Cole-Hayes joined college staff and students as she officially opened the location to the public with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, followed by music, giveaways and an opening celebration.

The newest location of the nationally acclaimed burger chain is open to students at 350 Spelman Lane SW in the Manley College Center. The college location will be open Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Slutty Vegan's latest expansion onto Spelman, a private, historically Black women's liberal arts college in Atlanta, is an accomplishment for Cole-Hayes.

The Slutty Vegan owner previously said she had plans in motion to get her menu at a Historically Black College and University. Cole-Hayes, an HBCU grad of Clark Atlanta University, previously said she wanted to "bring people and food together in a way that you've never seen before. "

Cole-Hayes took to Instagram Tuesday to show off the new location:

To make the on-campus location possible, Spelman College partnered with Bon Appétit to create the new dining experience, the college wrote in a social media post.

Spelman College said its dining spaces and food options have been revamped.