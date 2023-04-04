Popular burger joint 'Slutty Vegan' to open Truist Park location

The new location is slated to open on Thursday just in time for the Atlanta Braves' first home game of the 2023 season.

ATLANTA — Slutty Vegan is giving a new meaning to home plate.

Atlanta's famed vegan brand will bring a new ballpark food experience to the Braves.

Slutty Vegan will open a new location at Truist Park, according to its CEO Pinky Cole. The vegan staple is slated to open on Thursday just in time for the Atlanta Braves first home game of the season.

Fans should look out for a kiosk at section 130 by the third base gate to get a taste of the vegan experience. Vegan foodies can look out for the plant-based Big Dawg, Tenderonis and French fries.

The restaurant's signature sauces will also be available with the new entrees.

“Truist Park is such a fixture in Atlanta culture, and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that experience,” said Cole. “We can’t wait to knock it out of the park at the home of the Braves for many seasons to come!”

The outpost will be the vegan brand's third opening of 2023.

A location recently opened on the campus of Georgia Tech. The Truist Park outpost is also a part of the brand's expansion across the country after it just opened a new restaurant in New York.

Cole said she started the brand to reinvent what vegan means allowing them to break away from the everyday salad.

The brand is mostly known for its vegan burgers but attracts customers with its infamous sandwiches and vegan-styled take on foods with meat.

Cole has nine existing brick-and-mortar locations outside of the metro and across the country. She plans to continue the expansion of her vegan empire.

