ATLANTA — The popular Atlanta YouTube chef Darius Williams announced suddenly on Monday that his three restaurants - two of which are in Atlanta - are no longer in business.

Williams, who gained fame with his Darius Cooks YouTube channel, which has 160,000 subscribers, operated Soul Crab and Greens and Gravy in Atlanta.

He had also operated another Soul Crab location in Chicago.

The restaurateur announced the abrupt closings on Instagram and Facebook.

"Fam, wanted to take a quick moment to let you know that last night was our last night of business for all three restaurants," Williams wrote. "I know this is sudden and a shock, so I apologize. Wanted to say thank you for everyone that supported the fried chicken, crab legs, fried lobster, and most importantly, my crazy vision. I love y’all - for real."

The restaurants had been well-received. Greens and Gravy was named a "neighborhood gem" in Atlanta Magazine's 2017 "Best of ATL" issue, and Soul Crab quickly became a staple of the emerging College Park dining scene when it opened in late 2018.

Williams did not detail the exact reason for closing his restaurants.

RELATED: Robbery at gunpoint leads popular Atlanta restaurant Greens and Gravy to go cashless

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in December that Williams had come to a settlement to pay the state nearly $150,000 over violating the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act by "operating an illegal credit repair business."

In that settlement, the Georgia Department of Law Consumer Protection Division found that the company, Above 701 Inc., had violated the law by

requesting and accepting payment from consumers for its credit repair services before those services were provided; and

making misleading claims that it could get bankruptcies and debts permanently deleted from consumers’ credit reports, without adequately disclosing that negative credit information cannot be erased from a consumer’s credit report if the information is accurate.

Above 701 was forced to cease operations under the settlement, and Williams was required to pay $110,000 in consumer restitution and more than $35,000 in a civil penalty to the State of Georgia.

MORE HEADLINES

'This mess here stinks': Coroner says state rep and police chief should have called 911 after deadly crash

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

She beat a child to death for taking a cupcake. She pleaded guilty and will spend life behind bars.