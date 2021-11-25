Here are a few of our favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

If you find the large amounts of leftover turkey and stuffing to be overwhelming, you can always get creative.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's the gift that keeps on giving.

The best part of slaving away for hours in the kitchen, preparing the ultimate Thanksgiving meal, is that once everyone stuffs their bellies, you know there will be plenty of food left for tomorrow.

After following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's tips to safely storing and reheating leftovers, you're set for endless meals.

But, if you find the large amounts of turkey and stuffing to be overwhelming, you can always get creative.

Here are our picks for the best Thanksgiving leftover recipes!

Turkey Tortilla Soup

Let's start with a classic. A simple soup. However, this one comes with a twist.

This is a way to deal with all that extra turkey and do it with a kick. Simple, filling, and excellent when paired with a green salad.

Check out the full recipe here.

Thanksgiving Casserole

So, you don't feel like cooking for a second day? Do you wish there was a way you could just condense all your leftovers into one giant flavorful rectangle? Oddly specific questions, but glad you asked.

Every piece of meat, every vegetable, and every potato cooks at the same time. You can also pick and choose which flavors you combine.

Check the full recipe here.

Turkey Sandwich with Cranberry Sauce

Who doesn't love a good sandwich? All you really need is two pieces of bread. For the right amount of comfort in a hand-held size, we suggest pairing your turkey with cranberry sauce and your favorite cheese and greens.

Check the full recipe here.

Thanksgiving Salad

Don't let the name fool you. This isn't a way of getting you to diet after such a big meal. This salad is just a hodge-podge of your favorite leftovers sliced, diced, and mixed in a bowl.