The Grit announces it's closing its doors in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Many Athenians are upset after the announcement that a beloved vegetarian and vegan restaurant would permanently close in the coming month after over three decades of service.

The Grit announced Thursday on its Facebook that the business will close its doors permanently "at the end of evening service on Friday October 7th 2022," citing trouble from the pandemic. The restaurant has been an Athens staple for 30 years and sits near Normaltown, a part of the Classic City's old red-light district, located at 199 Prince Avenue.

Throughout the years, the restaurant has kept the mouths of vegetarians and vegans fed in Athens and many as the meat-eaters. People have poured into their comments showing support for the businesses and planning trips to eat one more 'Mondo Burrito.' They are also one of many Athens restaurants that feature creations from local artists.

There are still ways to support the business before they close up shop in October:

Eat a meal before they close, or order one for pickup/to go

Buy cookbooks, puzzles and coffee by the pound from their website

If you bulk order from the bakery, that will continue until they close

Buy merch from their store on Redbubble

The business will be missed and was an institution in the city. Many people in the comments are trying to figure out a way to keep The Grit's doors open past Oct. 7, so with hope, this might not be goodbye.