Do you put Nutella on everything? Do you find yourself going through jar after jar?

Costco has an offer for you: a nearly 7-pound tub of the hazelnut stuff.

Bestproducts.com reports the tub is for sale in some stores but also online. It sells for $21.99 plus $3 shipping.

By the way, don’t eat it all in one sitting. As some people point out, Nutella has a lot of sugar. A two tablespoon serving has 200 calories, 80 of which are from 21 grams of sugar. By comparison, a can of Coke has 39 grams of sugar.

Perhaps it’s best to leave this tub for the crepe restaurant owners?

