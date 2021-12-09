Atlanta rappers T.I. and Killer Mike move forward with historic local restaurant revival

Two prominent Atlanta rappers are moving forward with plans to revive the historic Bankhead Seafood restaurant.

ATLANTA — Two iconic Atlanta rappers are looking to breathe new life into a historic Westside seafood restaurant. With a building permit application now on the books, the process can begin.

T.I. and Killer Mike are moving forward with plans to revive Bankhead Seafood, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. A building permit application was filed with the City of Atlanta on Dec. 7. The two rappers initially announced plans to rebuild the restaurant back in January 2020, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown inside the U.S. T.I. and Killer Mike, however, purchased the property back in 2018.

"Proud to bring back an Atlanta Landmark with my brother," Killer Mike said over Instagram on Jan. 15, 2020.

Bankhead Seafood remained a Westside staple for over half a century before closing its doors in 2018. The restaurant's owner told 11Alive that she closed down the landmark because she lacked the manpower to keep it going.

"I felt like I wasn't doing my customers a good service when they wait a little longer than they used to have," former owner Helen Harden told 11Alive.

Per T.I. and Killer Mike's recent building permit application, the renovation for the restaurant that dates back to 1968 will be extensive - costing nearly $2 million. The parking lot alone is anticipated to cost $185,000, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

The original renovation plan was expected to allow the restaurant to accommodate roughly 120 people. Bankhead Seafood was targeted to reopen within 12 to 14 months, according to the business plans from 2020. The Grove Park restaurant's new timeline for reopening, however, is unknown.