ATLANTA — The 11Alive team has searched for the most highly recommended cheesecake in Atlanta, and places that are offering good deals for all things cheesecake.

CheeseCaked is a dessert spot in Buckhead that is offering 50% off all things cheesecake in honor of the national holiday today.

The famous chain restaurant is offering half-price cheesecakes all day today. The restaurant is even making their other cake options half-priced as well. The offer is only one slice per guest, and those requesting slices must be present.

This Atlanta favorite is not offering any deals for this delicious holiday. However, they are still one of the top recommended restaurants in Atlanta, simply for their cheesecake and other dessert options.

This restaurant serves dessert that keeps people coming back for more. Although the company is not offering any special deals for National Cheesecake Day, it is still one of the most highly recommended dessert spots in Atlanta.

This Atlanta restaurant is having a buy one get one opportunity for customers. The restaurant has been vocal about their love for cheesecake on several different platforms, and is encouraging everyone to stop by for a slice.

