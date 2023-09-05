It's Waffle House's birthday today | Here's where it all began

On this day decades ago, someone sauntered into a cozy diner in Avondale Estates and took the first bite of a Waffle House waffle.

ATLANTA — Waffle House is celebrating its 68th birthday today!

ATLANTA — Waffle House is celebrating its 68th birthday today!

That means, on this day decades ago, someone sauntered into a cozy diner in Avondale Estates and took the first bite of a Waffle House waffle.

The syrupy sensation that has become one of Georgia's most cherished and esteemed institutions marks this momentous milestone - September 5, 1955, when the first waffle graced a plate.

While there's no official tally, Waffle House has churned out an impressive stack of waffles, pleasing palates far and wide over the years. Its Instagram post thanked patrons for making it "America's Place to Eat."

The original Waffle House location has been transformed into a petite museum, although it's been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official historians of Waffle House, the saga began with a shared dream between neighbors Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner, who aspired to establish a 24-hour, sit-down eatery for their friends and neighbors, with a focus on warmth and hospitality "on both sides of the counter."

"As this movement began to expand, new restaurants were built in Georgia as well as neighboring states, and the 'Yellow Sign' soon became a familiar landmark along city streets and interstate highways across the country," the story goes. "But more than that, Waffle House has always been about the people Joe and Tom cared about in 1955 – our Associates and Customers. Waffle House was founded on the principals of providing the friendliest service in town while also offering the opportunity for rewarding and quality careers."

Fast forward 68 glorious years, and the Waffle House empire has flourished to encompass a staggering 1,900 establishments spanning 25 states, diligently spreading the delectable warmth and charm of the beloved Waffle House experience.