Whataburger opening in Gwinnett County this week

The third metro Atlanta location will open in Buford on March 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFORD, Ga. — Whataburger's third metro Atlanta location is opening on Thursday... this one is up in Gwinnett County.

The restaurant announced it will be open for drive-thru service only on March 23 at the Exchange @ Gwinnett shopping plaza located at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford. This is not far from the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field.

Due to the anticipation of heavy traffic surrounding the opening, they said they'll have private security and Gwinnett County police officers helping direct traffic for "as long as required."

“We are so appreciative of the warm welcome we have received from the community and encourage locals to pay a visit to their new hometown restaurant for our extensive menu of bold flavors,” operating partner Willette Stephens, who will oversee the restaurant, said.

Prior to the Buford location, Whataburger opened restaurants in Kennesaw and Woodstock.