First Whataburger location to open in metro Atlanta | Here's when

KENNESAW, Ga. — This burger joint is promising to add some orange and white pinstripes to the Peach State.

The wait is almost over for metro Atlanta's first Whataburger. The popular fast-food chain said it's bringing its bold flavors and orange-and-white striped fun to Kennesaw on Monday for its grand opening.

The location will officially open Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. at 705 Town Park Ln NW in Kennesaw. The Texas-based chain is known for its burgers and toppings like Hatch Green chiles, jalapeños, cheese, avocado and bacon.

The burger chain also announced plans for 10 other locations throughout the metro in 2023. Whataburger also said it is projected to open more than 50 locations over the next seven years.

Below are the locations it has announced so far:

9766 GA-92, Woodstock, Ga. 30188

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

"Our team couldn’t be more excited to make history and open Whataburger’s doors to the Atlanta community," Operating Partner Rydell Johnson said in a release. "For those visiting us for the very first time, we always recommend starting with the #1, our namesake burger, but you can’t go wrong with any decision when it comes to fresh, made-to-order meals from Whataburger."

Kennesaw's location includes double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards. There's also a custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring some familiar landmarks known to Atlanta.