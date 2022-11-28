Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store

The Kennesaw location is one of 10 slated for the metro in 2023.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro.

Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards.

Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring some familiar landmarks known to Atlanta.

According to the company, the restaurant will bring 180 jobs to the community and will be one of 10 slated for the metro area.

Those waiting to grab a famous "Whataburger" closer to their area can visit these locations when they open in 2023.

Below are the locations the popular burger chain has announced so far:

9766 GA-92, Woodstock, Ga. 30188

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534