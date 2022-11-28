Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store

KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro.
Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards.
Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring some familiar landmarks known to Atlanta.
According to the company, the restaurant will bring 180 jobs to the community and will be one of 10 slated for the metro area.
Those waiting to grab a famous "Whataburger" closer to their area can visit these locations when they open in 2023.
Below are the locations the popular burger chain has announced so far:
- 9766 GA-92, Woodstock, Ga. 30188
- 503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040
- 2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519
- 900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656
- 10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014
- 3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606
- SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078
- 15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534
Whataburger has advised that customers should enter the drive-thru line via Townpark Lane – across from Renasant Bank.