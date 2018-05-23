ATLANTA — One of the nation's most iconic restaurants is preparing to celebrate its 90th birthday this year.

The Varsity turns 90 on August 12. As part of the festivities, the restaurant is selling commemorative merchandise, including limited edition cups that will allow guests to enjoy unlimited refills on soft drinks and $0.90 refills on Frosted Orange, vanilla and chocolate milkshakes through December 31, 2018.

The cups will be available for just $5.99.

The Varsity has also pledged $90,000 to Shepherd’s Men, a group that raises money for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

SHARE is a rehabilitation program focused on the assessment and treatment of military veterans who have sustained a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury and PTSD from service in the post-9/11 wars. All proceeds of limited edition cup sales will go directly to Shepherd’s Men.

The celebration will officially kick off on Memorial Day, as the Shepherd’s Men complete the final leg on their days-long run to raise awareness for veterans with TBIs and PTSD. The run will begin at The Varsity in Midtown and finish at The Shepherd Center.

The Varsity will cap off its festivities with a 90th anniversary party on Saturday, August 18, where all menu items will be priced at just $0.90 all day at all five of its restaurant locations (Athens, Dawsonville, Kennesaw, Midtown and Norcross). Plus, the Midtown location will feature special events from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

