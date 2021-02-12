Funeral arrangements announced for 14-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed by brother with gun he made

Kyra Scott was shot and killed just two days after Thanksgiving.

ATLANTA — The family of 14-year-old Kyra Scott are asking those attending the services in her remembrance to wear blue.

The young Douglas County girl was shot and killed in a tragic incident just two days after Thanksgiving. Now the family is preparing to publicly mourn Kyra, announcing her official funeral services on Monday.

Kyra's 13-year-old brother admitted to shooting her, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds. The teenage boy was reportedly expecting a 19-year-old to purchase a gun he made when that teen and another person tried to take off without paying. The alleged robbers fired gunshots and the 13-year-old shot at back at them, accidentally hitting and killing his 14-year-old sister in the exchange of gunfire, investigators added.

Both the 19-year-old and 13-year-old and now facing charges in her shooting death.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine called the shooting “a tragedy of epic proportion."

"An unspeakable loss for her family. This loss is absolutely senseless," Racine added.

Kyra was a freshman in high school, according to the family. They had recently moved to Douglasville from Gwinnett County. Pounds said loved ones remember her as a beautiful, sweet girl.