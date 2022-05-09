We would like to help Sarah find the customer that was in the right place at the right time yesterday. She had sent us this message today, and when I went back to watch the video of our surveillance, I was in awww as to how quickly everything happened. And a huge thanks to Terry as well for jumping right in to make sure she was ok. Her message is posted below… Hello I’m Sarah I came yesterday and got some food though which was amazing you’s have the best barbecue and food overall but I am the lady that chocked and was offered some water by an amazing kind employee I was saved my a customer and I was I would’ve got that customer name and showed more appreciation but I was so shocked from choking and speechless idk if you’s would know that man’s name or anything that saved my life cause I would definitely wanna thank him again and thank you’s again for offering water and being there to make sure I was ok the food was again amazing overall and the staff is amazing and so polite and professional one of the best restaurants I been too This means a lot to us as well, and we would love to honor this man for taking quick actions that could have easily went a different direction. I was in back cooking, and was unaware anything had happened, until after it happened. If anyone recognizes him, can you please let us know, or let him know, so we can in turn, reunite Sarah with the man that didn’t hesitate to help her. She is beyond thankful, as are we that she was able to walk away. We thank you all in advance.