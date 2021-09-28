Griffin police officer dies after COVID battle

Police say he was 52 years old and started his career with Griffin Police in 1999.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin Police Department is mourning on Tuesday after a longtime officer died following a battle with COVID.

According to a statement from the police department on Facebook, Sgt. Todd Thomas passed away Tuesday after being hospitalized with the deadly virus.

Thomas was in law enforcement for over 20 years, stating his career in 1999 with Griffin Police.

He was 52 years old. The police department says he was planning his retirement for early 2022.

Members of the community offered their condolences in the comments on the social media post regarding Thomas' death.

"Please join us in extending our most heartfelt sympathies to Sgt. Todd Thomas’ family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the Thomas family today and in the days to come," the post said.

Official arrangements for Thomas' funeral have yet to be announced.