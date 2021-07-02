Gwinnett County remembers beloved elementary school cafeteria worker who passed away at 96

A rep for Gwinnett County Public Schools told 11Alive that Martha Strickland, known simply to the kids as “Granny,” worked at the school for 28 years.

The community at Shiloh Elementary School is remembering a beloved cafeteria worker who passed away at the age of 96.

A representative for Gwinnett County Public Schools told 11Alive that Martha Strickland, known simply to the kids as “Granny,” worked at the school for 28 years.

Strickland who has seen many faces come to the school over the years, had been very healthy and even worked the last day of school, May 26.

The school district reported not only did she work that day, she drove herself to work.

Her daughters Patsy Sykes and Laurie Still reflected on how the school celebrated her birthday every year with at the school or during a basketball game.

“Everywhere that she would go someone who would call her adults and a little children would say granny. We have gone shopping a couple of times,” Sykes said. “When she was 95 she did have a big to do"

11Alive covered that special moment.

“She will be one amazing angel for sure,” Still added. She loved to say ‘love doesn’t cost a penny but it’s the most valuable thing in the world,’ and ‘the best thing you can do is just say smile and thank you.”

Before she passed away, according to the district, Granny did request that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to any program within GCPS for Special Needs students.

“She had a huge heart for the special needs students within our school. She was a remarkable lady who brought a smile to every face within our building,” Bernard Watson told 11Alive.