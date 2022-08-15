Groves Mayor Chris Borne declared August 15, 2022 Benny Todd Day in the City of Groves.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVES, Texas — A World War II veteran who recently turned 100 was honored by having a day named after him.

Groves Mayor Chris Borne declared August 15, 2022 Benny Todd Day in the City of Groves. Todd turned 100 on August 13, 2022.

“Benny Todd will be honored by citizens, friends and relatives on this day August 15, 2022,” Mayor Borne said.

Todd was born in Mississippi in 1922 and was the youngest of seven children. When Todd was 8 years old, his father died during the great depression.

Todd’s older siblings started moving to Texas to work in the refineries. Todd and his mother eventually moved to Southeast Texas, and he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

After World War II started, Todd joined the United States Army Air Corps and was sent overseas. He spent most of his time in North Africa and Italy.

After the war, Todd got married and settled in Groves. The veteran and his wife had been married for 75 years before she died in February 2022.

Todd and his late wife have three children, seven grandchildren and 14 great grand children. The veteran was active in the First Baptist Church in Groves, where he served as a deacon for 66 years.

“I offer sincere congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Todd, for many more happy days in the future to share with his family and friends,” Mayor Borne said.