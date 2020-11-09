After blessing the meal, Fire Chief Slaughter paid tribute to the heroes lost on the day thousands will remember forever.

ATLANTA — The year 2020 marks 19 years since the September 11 attacks and dozens of Atlanta's first responders were honored in tribute to those who lost their lives that day.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, Buckhead Rotary and local restaurant DAS BBQ came together to deliver care packages and a barbecue meal to all 1,100 City of Atlanta firefighters as a tribute and in the spirit of "let's never forget what we're capable of doing together," a rep tells 11Alive.

Festivities kicked off at the AFRF office where a limited number of volunteers from Buckhead Rotary and the staff of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation gathered in a small group, masked and socially distanced to fulfill care packages for all three AFRD shifts.

More than 1,000 Atlanta firefighters honored with BBQ on 9/11 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

The first responders received "goodie" bags that included bottled water and sports drink, beef jerky, granola bar, candy bar and peanut butter crackers.

For lunch, firefighters munched on barbeque meals from DAS BBQ, which were delivered to all 36 AFRD stations throughout the day.