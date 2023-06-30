Make-A-Wish come true: 12-year-old battling cancer overjoyed after meeting favorite Braves player

Kabrien Kyles had plenty of reasons to show off his infectious smile on Friday, having the opportunity to spend the afternoon with the Atlanta superstar.

ATLANTA — A young Braves fan battling cancer had his wish come true Friday as he got to spend the day with his favorite player Austin Riley.

At just 12 years old, Kabrien Kyles is battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a diagnosis he was unfortunately handed in 2022. But Kyles had plenty of reasons to show off his infectious smile on Friday, having the opportunity to spend the afternoon with the Atlanta third baseman on his own private tour through Make-A-Wish Georgia.

After getting to Truist Park before the series opener against the Marlins, Kyles and his family received an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Braves clubhouse led by Riley. Kyles was even given his own Braves jersey featuring his last name on the back and presented to him by Riley himself.

The two bonded over their Mississippi roots and love for the game of baseball.

Shortly after, he got to show off his baseball skills by playing catch with the Braves superstar on the field. To cap it all off, he was treated to a VIP batting practice experience by getting to watch it on the field with players and coaches.

But the best news of all -- Kyles will finish up his cancer treatment in August and hopes to eventually be cancer-free.

The Braves granted a Make-A-Wish for an 8-year-old boy named Sam Hatch in May after he overcame a rare form of skin cancer and was granted a once-in-a-lifetime wish by the team.