MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad Cities crossing guard has been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post.

Mary Schoeve was hired as a crossing guard by the Moline-Coal Valley Community School District on March 1, 1973.

Nowadays, it's safe to say that Schoeve has provided safe passage over the years to tens of thousands of students walking to Moline's John Deere Middle School and Lincoln-Irving Elementary School.

Whether you're driving by during your daily commute, or you're a student walking to school, be sure to thank Schoeve for her commitment to ensuring Moline-Coal Valley students arrive at school safely!