8 simple ways to spread kindness for #GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is on Dec. 1 this year.

ATLANTA — The slogan, "it's better to give than to receive," is especially true this year as more people have found themselves going through unexpected hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the holidays around the corner, the season of giving is here. Some went to stores to snag Black Friday deals for Christmas gifts and people also supported local shops on Small Business Saturday. And more bargains are around the corner with Cyber Monday approaching.

But organizations that help families in need want people to remember GivingTuesday, which is known as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, that is Dec. 1.

According to its website, "GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good."

GivingTuesday has a mission to build a more just and generous world. And anyone can help out with that.

On its website, the organization has a guide of basic ideas people can do to give back to those around them and their communities.

Discover a local fundraiser or community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back -- they need your help.

Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.

Share kindness with your neighbors--check on those who are alone and may need help with errands or just a friendly voice to talk to.

Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health.

Post a poster or sign of support for your community workers, neighbors, and passers-by to cheer them up and on.

Volunteer virtually with an organization

Share a quick tutorial that offers up a skill or lesson to help others discover something new or helps students add to their at-home learning.

Encourage others to share kindness and be generous during this time

There are even more ideas listed on their website that involve social media.

There are also plenty of local non-profits participating this year in Georgia. GAgives.org has resources online for people who want to spread kindness or donate to campaigns - even if it's with early giving that will be credited toward GAgives on GivingTuesday, according to its website.

If you are posting for GivingTuesday on social media, use the hashtags #GAgives, #GivingTuesday, and #SendTheLoveATL.