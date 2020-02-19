LAFAYETTE, La. — The only person to survive a December plane crash in south Louisiana that killed the other five people on board has gone home after nearly two months in the hospital.

The Daily Advertiser reports that the hospital said in a statement that Wade Berzas was discharged Monday. He had spent 52 days at the center's burn unit.

The hospital released photos of Berzas with one arm was in a sling and the other wrapped in white bandages.

“We will always be grateful for the thoughts and prayers offered on our behalf during this time of healing," Berzas and his wife Mackenzie said in a statement to the newspaper. "Your prayers were deeply felt, and we believe contributed to the success of Wade’s recovery. Thank you for allowing us the privacy we need to focus on the road ahead. We are truly overwhelmed by your love for our family.”

The plane was bound for Atlanta to watch the college football game between Louisiana State University and Oklahoma when it crashed shortly after takeoff in Lafayette in December.

