When the world was still coming to grips with the new reality COVID-19 brought, a group of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters found a way to inspire their friend.

ATLANTA — A woman whose story touched a community - and whose own battle with breast cancer led to a heartwarming tribute from her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters - has died.

11Alive first revealed the story of Stacy Franklin's sweet surprise in March at a time when many were still learning the impact of COVID and finding ways to live - and inspire - despite it.

At a time when Franklin would have otherwise been receiving the hugs and company of those close to her, a virus was suddenly keeping them apart.

But a video shared by Shannon Nicole Thompson on Facebook showed that the power of love and friendship can overcome anything.

“In the midst of this quarantine craziness, my mom's line sisters found a way to show their support, make her smile and keep her fighting," she wrote.

The video showed Franklin being led out to the front porch to where her sorors were waiting, at a distance, to lift her spirits.

Franklin wept as the AKAs sang gospel, prayed, and strolled to "Set It Off." The video soon spread around the world and was shared on national television as a reminder of hope and strength during a trying time.

The news of Franklin's passing was shared by Thompson and others on social media on Friday, describing her as many things - from a warrior to a confidant - but all bringing up one common descriptor: friend.