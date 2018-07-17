PHOENIX — On the day of her wedding, Heidi Zherelyev noticed her husband Val was a little nervous.

"He was a ball of nerves," she said. "His palms were sweaty. He was trembling."

The Arizona bride had the perfect solution to curb her groom's ceremony day nerves: a prank.

As she was watching Val from the window of the cabin at The Gathering Place in Pinetop, she thought back to an idea she had with her friend, Chelsea.

The two had previously conceived a prank of sending down Heidi's brother Eric in Chelsea's old wedding dress for the first look photo shoot. The purpose was to loosen Val up and calm his nerves.

When Heidi saw how nervous Val was on the highly anticipated day, she knew she had to follow through.

Heidi called her brother, who came straight from work, put on the wedding dress and surprised the groom.

"When we were zipping him up, everyone was laughing," Heidi said.

Her brother even went so far as to put Heidi's deodorant and perfume on so that he smelled like her.

Eric wore his sister's deodorant so that he would smell like "a girl." Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
Eric wore his sister's deodorant so that he would smell like "a girl." Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography

Heidi got to watch the scene unfold from her window where she was hiding behind the curtains and trying to stifle her laughter.

The best part? It worked. Heidi says Val was instantly more comfortable.

"He was already smiling when we did the actual first look," she said. "We were able to have a very intimate, special moment because he wasn't so nervous."

Heidi and Val Zherelyev were married on June 30, 2017 in Pinetop. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
Heidi and Val Zherelyev were married on June 30, 2017 in Pinetop. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography

And that's what was most important to the photographer, Nichole Cline.

"My thing is, people need to have pictures," Cline said.

Born and raised in Vail, Ariz., Cline bonded with her father over taking photos. He passed away 14 years ago. She named her business as a tribute to their bond, combining their names to create KevinChole Photography.

"The dress fades, the cake is eaten, the flowers die," Cine said. "I love what I do. Those moments are frozen in time and that lasts a lifetime."

The photos that Cline captured as Val turned around to find not his wife but his brother in-law in a wedding dress freeze one of those moments.

Val Zherelyev couldn't contain his laughter when he saw his brother-in-law in a wedding dress. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
Val Zherelyev couldn't contain his laughter when he saw his brother-in-law in a wedding dress. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography

Heidi said after the ceremony and rehearsal, she, Val and their friends and family were going around in a circle sharing the favorite moments of the day.

"Mine were exchanging our vows and seeing everyone dancing and having a good time," Heidi said. "And Val said, 'Definitely seeing Eric in the wedding dress."

See the hilarious first look in the photos below (App users click here):

PHOTOS: Arizona groom shocked to see bride's brother at the 'first look'
01 / 16
Heidi Zherelyev's brother Eric gets into a wedding dress to surprise the groom. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
02 / 16
Heidi Zherelyev helps her brother Eric get into a wedding dress to surprise her husband. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
03 / 16
Eric wore his sister's deodorant so that he would smell like "a girl." Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
04 / 16
Heidi Zherelyev's husband Val wasn't expecting anything out of the norm for their "first look." Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
05 / 16
Val Zherelyev's first look turned out to be not his wife, but her brother. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
06 / 16
Val Zherelyev's face quickly turns from confusion to laughter. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
07 / 16
Heidi Zherelyev says her husband Val was so nervous before Eric lightened the mood. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
08 / 16
Val Zherelyev couldn't contain his laughter when he saw his brother-in-law in a wedding dress. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
09 / 16
It looks like Eric also had a good laugh from surprising the groom. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
10 / 16
Val Zherelyev hugs his brother-in-law Eric after he surprised him during his "first look" photo shoot. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
11 / 16
Photographer Nichole Cline says the groom could barely stand up straight he was laughing so much. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
12 / 16
Heidi Zherelyev says her husband Val was so nervous before Eric lightened the mood. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
13 / 16
Photographer Nichole Cline says the guys "had" to do a prom pose. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
14 / 16
Heidi Zherelyev says her husband Val was so nervous before Eric lightened the mood. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
15 / 16
Heidi says the prank was worth it becuase Val was loosened up during their actual first look photo shoot and the rest of the day. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
16 / 16
Heidi and Val Zherelyev were married on June 30, 2017 in Pinetop. Photo: Nichole Cline/KevinChole Photography
