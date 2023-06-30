Athens Police strive to change the narrative one interaction at a time

A new behavioral health unit at the Athens Police Department is working to build meaningful relationships with people in the community in crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — Months ago in Athens, a man experiencing homelessness was seen being walked into a McDonald's by an officer and social worker. The two, a part of a special unit in the county, made sure he made it to a table and bought him a meal.

So 11Alive got permission to shadow its team for the day.

The two seen that day in the Mcdonald's were Officer Hollamoan and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kelli McCormick, but they are just one team doing this work within the community.

When gearing up for duty in Athens, this team is armed with understanding, responding to crises with compassion. They respond to help those in crisis situations and also to aid in de-escalating interactions with police.

"Just seeing people as people," Kelli McCormick said, "knowing that whether they're doing something that's harmful to themselves or others, it's a person who has a heart, who is struggling."

The department believes that this is police reform in action.

"Not only am I just filling this position, but this position means something. We are helping the people in need," Holloman said.

Athens Police created the Behavioral Health Unit after learning that about 20% of the calls come from people struggling with mental health. Athens Police Chief Jerry Saulters said this unit is all about how officers can do more to step up in these situations.

"Historically, we had one tool. And that was arrest," said Chief Saulters. "Society has said, it's a police problem. Everything from mental health, to homelessness. But there's no code section in the law for being homeless."

Every Officer in Athens now trains in crisis intervention, but they call McCormick and Holloman when they need support.

"Sometimes it's as simple as us just walking up, having a conversation. Someone is on that edge, and they just need someone to talk to," Holloman said.

The department was given funding to hire seven teams like Holloman and Kelli, but it's only been able to hire two.

"Every police department should have this. Every single one," Holloman said.

He added that their patience provides a different type of security—working hand in hand with the community they protect and serve.