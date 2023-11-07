'We have a home y'all!' | Metro Atlanta mom of 8 whose daughter is battling kidney disease affords new house

After staying in a hotel for weeks, Ebon Sledge and her eight children now have a place to call home.

ATLANTA — A miracle has been gifted for a metro Atlanta family who had their life turned upside down when their loved one was diagnosed with kidney failure and eviction tested their fate.

After staying in a hotel for weeks, Ebon Sledge and her eight children now have a place to call home. After a flood of generous donations from 11Alive viewers, the family was able to afford to rent a new house.

The home is even bigger than what Sledge hoped for.

"We have a home y'all! I signed a lease for a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home," said the mother in a long, heartfelt testimonial update on GoFundMe.

11Alive first introduced Sledge and her eight children last month.

The mother of eight drives her daughter to dialysis three days a week, working as a cook and Uber driver every free moment she has.

Medical bills, eviction and a life-changing diagnosis with her daughter all came knocking at her door causing the family to struggle, but Sledge did not give up in her faith.

The family was also able to afford a new third-row car, fully paid off, two weeks ago.

"I asked God to by August bless us with a vehicle and a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a cul-de-sac. He gave me all of that with an additional bedroom and bathroom," said Sledge.

The mother added that her daughter, J'Adore, is still in need of a kidney.

"We’re still accepting applicants to be a donor please check pinned post that information or inbox me! Even if you can’t be a donor to J’Adore please apply and save a life," the mother said in her update.

Sledge said if anyone is interested in seeing if they're a match for J'Adore, they should log onto Emory's living donor registry.

The website will ask for the intended recipient's (if any), name and birthday. J'Adore Sledge was born April 23, 2013.

Simply registering is not a commitment to donate.

“When I am feeling like I'm failing, I'll get a little note like, 'I love you, mommy.' You're the best,"' Sledge said through tears. "The kids keep me around. I want to be here to raise them, and I know that trouble don't last always. Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning.”

The National Kidney Foundation has more information on living donors here.