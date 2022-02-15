The local icon's milestone birthday is on Mar. 7.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Former Manatee High School coach and FHSAA Hall of Famer, Eddie Shannon, is about to celebrate a milestone birthday.

The local icon is turning the big 1-0-0 in March and the Manatee High Alumni Association says a drive-by parade will be hosted for his big day.

The centennial celebration will take place at 11 a.m. on March 5, two days ahead of the beloved coach's birthday.

During his 34-year coaching career, the association says Shannon helped the integration progress by promoting peace and harmony during strained times.

The long-time coach and spiritual leader is also said to have helped send Ray Bellamy to the University of Miami where the wide receiver was the first African American athlete to receive a scholarship.

The Manatee High Alumni Association says his daughter reports Shannon is "feeling great" ahead of the big day and will be out in the front yard during the drive-by parade in his honor.