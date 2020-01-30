ATLANTA — A viral hashtag honoring the fathers of girls - and the memory of Kobe Bryant - has led to a touching tribute from right here in Atlanta to Martin Luther King Jr.

Bernice King, the daughter of the late civil rights leader, shared photos of her with father along with the hashtag "#GirlDad."

It was just one of many responses to a piece by ESPN's Elle Duncan talking about the importance of fathers in the lives of girls and how Bryant once described being a father to three - at the time.

Duncan was pregnant at the time she met Bryant and she told him she was having a little girl.

"I asked if he wanted more children and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl," Duncan said. "And I was like, 'Four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?'"

The words that followed stuck with her.

"Without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl-dad'," she said.

He then told her about his three daughters and what sports they were involved in. He said that the youngest at the time was a toddler so "TBD."

"But that middle one, that middle one was a monster," she said, holding back tears as she shared his words. "She's a beast. She's better than I was at her age. She's got it."

The middle one they were talking about was Gianna Bryant. She died along with her father and seven others in Sunday's helicopter crash.

Duncan's message spread far and wide. Days later, Bernice King responded with her own tribute many, many years after having lost her own father in such a tragic fashion.

"Your piece was so beautiful," she told Duncan. "And I really think the #girldad tag is helping people. You've contributed to comfort and healing."

