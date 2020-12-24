Big Dave's Cheesesteaks owner surprises two mothers battling cancer

It’s a gesture that Big Dave's Cheesesteaks 33-year-old CEO D. Hayes hopes will offer a bit of comfort.

ATLANTA — 'Tis the season of giving back, and the owner of a popular Atlanta-based eatery is giving back to families who really could use the support.

On Wednesday, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks partnered with I Will Survive, Inc., by providing holiday cheer for two deserving mothers currently battling cancer. Both families received gifts, dinner items, and beverages.

It’s a gesture that Big Dave's Cheesesteaks 33-year-old CEO D. Hayes hopes will offer a bit of comfort.

Hayes said he knows all too well the difficulties and hardships of the season with the added layer of the pandemic.

He revealed that he promised his father before his passing (due to cancer) that he would change his life and create an impactful legacy, from that day forward establishing what the world now knows as Big Dave's Cheesesteaks.

"This holiday this year is a little different, you know? We're battling through COVID, we're going through the biggest financial crisis in the United States, and I feel like if anybody has some leverage in life where they can make a [statement] to help another family out, that's what this should be about," D. Hayes said.

The spread of Big Dave's holiday cheer did not stop there. Earlier this week, Hayes presented his longest standing employee of 5 years with a gift that keeps on giving, a percentage share of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks.