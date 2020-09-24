Blake Shelton takes Oklahoma foster children on a fishing trip

It's no secret Oklahoma's own Blake Shelton loves to spend time outdoors. Now he is hoping to pass on his passion to foster children in the state.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. — Country music megastar and Oklahoma's own Blake Shelton took a group of foster children fishing last Saturday (Sept. 19).

It was the second event for the Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families partnership.

Shelton, who is an Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director, invited several foster children to fish on one of his Oklahoma farms. He along with other volunteers helped teach the kids how to fish. The children also learned how to fillet their catches, and fish fry was held.

Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families is a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), OKDHS and the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation to help introduce foster children and their families to the outdoors.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation donated all the gear and the kids got to take everything home so they can keep on fishing.

The Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families partnership continues! Our second event featured a familiar face...Blake... Posted by Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020