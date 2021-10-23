Video: Conyers police officers save man suffering from heart attack

The man was unconscious near railroad tracks when Conyers officers sprung into action. The life-saving moment was captured on video.

CONYERS, Ga. — When Conyers Police officers arrived to a scene off of West Avenue, a man was laying flat down on rocks near a railroad track.

On Tuesday, a 911 caller told authorities he was working when his partner became unconscious and dropped to the floor.

Conyers Police Officer Huf and Officer Wright quickly sprung into action, cutting off the man's shirt, pressing on his chest to perform CPR and using a defibrillator. Dramatic bodycam footage captured the life-saving moment on video.

"He had a heart attack. He just fell out," said another man sitting next to the victim.

In under four minutes, the heart attack victim started moving again. That's when they handed the patient over to EMS.

"This person survived thanks to the dedicated effort, exceptional training, and preparedness of the officers that arrived on scene," the police department wrote in a statement.

According to Conyers Police, Huf is a certified paramedic. Wright, who is in the training program, had only been on patrol for less than one week when he helped save a man's life. In a statement on Facebook, the police department called the pair's quick thinking an "incredible response."