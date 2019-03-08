BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A pair of Florida law enforcement officers are more than just brothers in blue.

They recently discovered they're also long-lost half brothers.

Boynton Beach Police Officer Eric Reynolds received an email last month from a man named David Stull, a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Central Florida.

"According to 23andMe, we are half-brothers," Stull said in his email. "I was adopted as an infant and have very little knowledge of my family history, so I have no way of knowing the validity of this."

BBPD said Reynolds himself used 23andMe, a DNA genetic testing company, three years ago to learn more about his family's ancestry, but he never imagined this.

"It was pretty stressful, it was emotional, it was sad because I didn't know the story of his history," said Reynolds at a news conference Friday. "We're still learning so much about each other. It's amazing."

