Volunteers in Buckhead feeding every Atlanta fire station, police precinct on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — Volunteers in Buckhead are making hearts -- and bellies -- full this frigid holiday weekend, as they display the meaning of true Christmas spirit.

The volunteer group are ensuring that firefighters at every Atlanta fire station and all police officers at every police precinct working Christmas Eve are being fed a delicious dinner.

Dubbed the Holiday Ham Haul, now in its third straight year, was started in 2020 when the COVID pandemic and protests at the time led to low social morale among Atlanta's police officers and firefighters.

Since then, Denise Starling -- the executive director of the nonprofit Livable Buckhead -- came to the conclusion that giving back to first responders during the holidays would be an opportune time to show support for their work in the community. Thus, it birthed the Holiday Ham Haul.

“Firefighters and police officers protect the public 365 days a year, which means many of them are working during the holidays while we are all enjoying time with family and friends,” Starling said. “Giving them a nice meal on Christmas Eve is our way to show how much they are appreciated.”

Roughly 25 volunteers cook meals that includes: A Honeybaked ham, turkey, several sides and a Southern Baked pie. These volunteers will then disperse across the city, delivering these freshly-baked dinners to all 36 Atlanta Fire and Rescue stations and all seven Atlanta Police Department zones -- marking a total of 43 dinners.