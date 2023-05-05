x
'There’s a warrant out for your arrest… for stealing my heart!' | Deputy stages proposal to deputy girlfriend

Butts County sheriff’s deputy Jeremy knew he was going to have to work extra hard to surprise his girlfriend Heather - a Spalding County sheriff's deputy.
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff's deputy in Butts County made the "arrest" of a lifetime - when he staged a traffic stop to propose to his girlfriend, who is also a deputy in a nearby sheriff's office.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross heard from the sheriff's office Friday about the proposal.

“Ma’am, there’s a warrant out for your arrest… for stealing my heart!"

Butts County sheriff’s deputy Jeremy knew he was going to have to work extra hard to surprise his girlfriend Heather - a Spalding County sheriff's deputy - with an engagement. 

Law enforcement officers are naturally suspicious. So Jeremy enlisted the helps of some of his other deputy friends to stage a traffic stop.

When Deputy Heather got out of the car, Deputy Jeremy was waiting on one knee.

And, you guessed it - she said yes!

