Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta honors patients like true champs with Olympic torch relay

ATLANTA — Patients and care providers at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta show the strength, determination, and perseverance of a professional athlete every day.

So, the hospital appointed patients as torchbearers in celebration for the future Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

These are kids from all over Metro Atlanta and beyond who strive to win and overcome in all kinds of ways. Like, Bailey Moody who faced bone cancer when she was 10 years old.

“It was hard and it’s still hard; but I would trade anything,” she said.

Through chemo and an amputation, the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta team cheered her on to places she couldn’t have imagined.

Now, she’s part of a city-wide special Olympic torch relay to celebrate.

“The doctors and nurses have done incredible things for so many kids.” Moody said. “They’ve done incredible things for me, and I am so grateful.”

The inspirational relay included doctors who are like coaches to their patients.

And children like Wisdom who’s had five surgeries in her two years of life, including two heart surgeries and an operation on her spine.

Tai Ann who is on her feet because of robotics rehab. Freddy the Falcon and Blooper from the Braves even joined the kids.

They pass a baton of bravery and hope – working for the kind of wins that change a life.

That’s sure true for Bailey Moody. She is an overcomer who went from fighting cancer to Team USA. She made the Paralympic basketball team and will compete in Tokyo.

“I hope everyone sees this and feels that their dreams are never out of reach," Moody said.