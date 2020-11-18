Christmas comes early for Atlanta family in need

Cricket Wireless and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta have stepped in to help a local family as part of a holiday giving campaign.

ATLANTA — Merry Christmas to the Cook family!

This year has been so unpredictable for families impacted financially and personally by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket Wireless and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta stepped in to help a local family as part of a holiday giving campaign.

As a mission to help many families during the holidays, both organizations are amplifying the effort of kindness. It all kicked off during World Kindness Day on November 13 in Atlanta.

The Cook family was nominated by the local At-Promise-West Boys & Girls Club and received a cash gift of $2,500 from Cricket.

“For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up to support kids during times of crisis and this year is no different. Our youth and their families are facing challenges like no other,” Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America said in a statement. “We are so thankful to Cricket Wireless for supporting our mission, especially during this holiday season. Boys & Girls Club families across the country are in for a surprise, and it will be a moment they will never forget.”

The sweet gesture turned star-studded when WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston shared a message of hope to families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.