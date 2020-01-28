SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police said they sensed something was different. And they were right.

As they investigated what appeared to be a routine shoplifting case at Walmart in October, City of South Fulton police officers Cornell Madison, Gwendolyn Moseley and Frederick Brown quickly sensed something was off.

The alleged perpetrators were a homeless mother and her four children. A lack of funds to cover the cost of medical check-ups and immunizations prevented the children from attending school, police told 11Alive News.

But it was what they did next that has them being recognized Tuesday night - the city going as far as declaring it "South Fulton Police Department Beyond the Badge Day" in their honor.

“At the City of South Fulton, we have a connection with the community we serve,” Madison said. “We are not here to just take people to jail. We are here to resolve problems.”

Cornell Madison, Gwendolyn Mosley

City of South Fulton

Madison and the two other officers learned the family attempted to steal more than $250 worth of items. Through further investigation, they discovered the family had been homeless for some time and couldn’t afford medical care, police said.

“We did not think it was worth them going to jail,” Madison said. “We worked with Walmart to allow the family to keep the items and drop the shoplifting charges.”

Officers then took the family to Big Daddy’s, a nearby restaurant, to feed them. Restaurant owner Marcus Sager paid for their meals as well as a week-long stay at a local motel.

“We took the family to a doctor’s office to address their health issues,” Madison said. “I contacted a friend, whose wife is a dentist, and secured dental care for the family.”

The family’s medical and dental expenses totaled more than $20,000, according to Madison. But, through the generosity of others, the family received the much-needed care for free. In addition, several South Fulton officers came together to raise money for the family.

“During a time when many people are losing trust in law enforcement communities across the country, I'm elated to amplify and honor the spirit of altruism in the City of South Fulton's Police Department,” said Councilman Mark Baker, who sponsored the proclamation honoring the officers. “The actions shown by these officers demonstrate the importance of understanding and sharing a common unity with the community you serve. They went beyond the badge and their good deeds became infectious, living up to the title of South Fulton's finest.”

Police Chief Keith Meadows echoed those feelings as he praised the officers for their compassion on the job.

“I am so proud that our officers exercised prudent judgement while carrying out their duties,” Meadows said. “We will never arrest our way out of the problems when confronting our city.

“Investing in people and relationships will carry us through difficult times,” he continued. “Deeds like this help to restore faith and legitimacy in the future of law enforcement.”

