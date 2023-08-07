Southern Indiana woman celebrates 104th birthday

Clarksville resident Helen Tinsley turned 104 years old on Sunday.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman celebrated more than a century of health earlier this week!

Clarksville resident Helen Tinsley turned 104 years old on Sunday, Aug. 6. Born in 1919, she is one of eight children.

Her family says she is still a spitfire.

"She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that, she's sweet, lovable and she'll keep you in line," said her niece, Lucille Webster.