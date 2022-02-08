Cobb County fire crews save cat's life after rescuing it from house fire

Fire crews said the cat regained consciousness after 20 minutes and they were able to reunite the pet for a "purr-fect" moment with her happy owner.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County cat is thanking firefighters for saving one if it's nine lives.

Just before 1 p.m. last Friday, Cobb County firefighters arrived at a home in the 20 Block of Talley Street responding to a house fire, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

Crews arrived within minutes and saw smoke and flames pouring out of a window. The agency said they were able to extinguish the fire, which was located in the kitchen, after making an "aggressive interior attack."

While searching the home for victims, firefighters from Rescue 30 found a gray cat inside one of the home's bedrooms. That's when the fire department said they sprung into action.

Emergency responders jumped in, performing resuscitative efforts to try and regain the cat's consciousness. They also utilized an oxygen therapy rescue mask to help the cat.

Their efforts were successful. Fire crews said the cat regained consciousness after 20 minutes and they were able to reunite the pet for a "purr-fect" moment with her happy owner.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services shared the heartwarming moment to social media.