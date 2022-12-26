Cobb County police officer spreads holiday kindness, buys man hotel room amid cold weather

Officer Withers used his own money to buy a local man a warm meal and a hotel room to shelter from the cold.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is giving the gift of kindness this holiday season.

The department took to Facebook to spotlight Officer Withers who noticed a local man in need of shelter from the cold on Thursday night.

Officer Withers then used his own money to buy the man a warm meal and a hotel room to stay in, they said.

In the Facebook post, Cobb County Police Department praised Withers for his generosity.