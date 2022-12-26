x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Cobb County police officer spreads holiday kindness, buys man hotel room amid cold weather

Officer Withers used his own money to buy a local man a warm meal and a hotel room to shelter from the cold.

More Videos

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is giving the gift of kindness this holiday season.

The department took to Facebook to spotlight Officer Withers who noticed a local man in need of shelter from the cold on Thursday night. 

Officer Withers then used his own money to buy the man a warm meal and a hotel room to stay in, they said. 

The temperatures are dropping rapidly and Officer Withers recognized a citizen in need of a place to keep warm and out...

Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Thursday, December 22, 2022

In the Facebook post, Cobb County Police Department praised Withers for his generosity.

 “This act of service warmed the hearts of us all. Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service,” the department said.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out