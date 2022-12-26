Cobb County police officer spreads holiday kindness, buys man hotel room amid cold weather

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is giving the gift of kindness this holiday season.
The department took to Facebook to spotlight Officer Withers who noticed a local man in need of shelter from the cold on Thursday night.
Officer Withers then used his own money to buy the man a warm meal and a hotel room to stay in, they said.
In the Facebook post, Cobb County Police Department praised Withers for his generosity.
“This act of service warmed the hearts of us all. Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service,” the department said.