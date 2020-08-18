Dr. Williams was joined by friends and family for the socially distanced celebration.

ATLANTA — Dr. Marcie Williams received her doctorate from Nova Southern University, and last week, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office recognized her in a drive by graduation ceremony.

The celebration took place outside her home in Covington.

“Congratulations, Dr. Williams, on your hard-earned doctorate,” Sheriff Brown said. “It was an honor to be part of your big celebration, alongside friends and family. I wish you the best of luck as you start the next chapter of your life.”

Williams was joined by friends and family for the socially-distanced celebration.