ATLANTA — Dr. Marcie Williams received her doctorate from Nova Southern University, and last week, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office recognized her in a drive by graduation ceremony.
The celebration took place outside her home in Covington.
“Congratulations, Dr. Williams, on your hard-earned doctorate,” Sheriff Brown said. “It was an honor to be part of your big celebration, alongside friends and family. I wish you the best of luck as you start the next chapter of your life.”
Williams was joined by friends and family for the socially-distanced celebration.
She posed with Sheriff Brown and her family, holding a sign that reads, “Doctorate new Ph. D. Now you begin a long career of telling folks you’re not that kind. of doctor."