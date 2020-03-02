ATLANTA — It was a simple gesture the head basketball coach wanted to do for the team manager on senior night.

Never did Pace Academy coach Sharman White think the video would have nearly four million views and make ESPN's SportsCenter.

Earlier in the week, White announced to his team that Daniel Lucke, who has been the team manager for two years, would have the opportunity to play for one night. The team was so excited and mobbed him in the moment.

"I appreciate what he does for the program. That's the least of what I could have done," White said.

Then it was game time.

Late in the game, with Pace leading big, the crowd began chanting: "We want D-Lucke, We want D-Lucke."

"He's very popular around the school," White said.

He said he turned to the student body and gave them a thumbs up.

His first shot went in and the crowd went wild. His second shot, the one that went viral was another mob scene.

With around 4 seconds left in the game, Lucke crossed up the defender with a nice juke and ridiculous 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The crowd went wild and rushed the court to congratulate the senior on his special night.

"He embodies what everything is about. He's such a selfless and standout kid," White said. "I think it's awesome for the kid."

MORE HEADLINES:

'We put 22 seconds of basketball aside to fill a kid's dream'

'Live on, brother': LeBron James delivers powerful pregame tribute to Kobe Bryant prior to Los Angeles Lakers game

Police officers responding to shoplifting call step in to help mom, 4 kids in need