ATLANTA — He said it's something he has always kept to himself, that it's what you are always hoping for. Always thinking, "man, it would be cool if I could be out there one time."

Well that dream became a reality for Pace Academy senior Daniel Lucke, a manager on the varsity basketball team.

And a lot more.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta high school basketball team manager's moment goes viral, featured on SportsCenter

The video of his moment went viral after it was shared by ESPN's SportsCenter ... with nearly 5 million views.

As a manager, Lucke says it's doing what you are asked -- and doing it to the best of your ability.

"I always loved it. I'm still around the team. I'm still in basketball," Lucke said.

On Senior Night, the head basketball coach gave Lucke the opportunity to dress out with the team.

"The whole night, I had players coming up to me saying 'we're getting you in this game.' The student section starts cheering and it just became this whole thing."

Toward the end, with Pace leading big, he thought to himself: "I may actually get in this game."

And he did. And with around 4 seconds left, he crossed over a defender and made a ridiculous 3-point shot at the buzzer.

"I couldn't think ... pure feeling," he said. "I was thinking just how grateful I am."

Lucke said what resonates about the video is not "the kid made a great move," but it's "look at this community gathering around one kid."

He said he got messages from people he doesn't even know congratulating him, but again, said it was the "people you love most" reaching out that "warms your heart."

He said his teammates were saying that they were going to get the video on SportsCenter, but that he was "cautiously optimistic."

Lucke said that despite his basketball moves going viral, he said that he's a manager at heart and that he's happy to end his playing career the way he did.

"I want to help the team as best as I can, and we've got a state championship on our mind. I know what I do best is manage the team -- and that's how I can help the team most."

MORE HEADLINES:

Ellen surprises Atlanta resource officer, her soldier son with $30K and a new car

A $6 million thank you: Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet school that saved his dog

Former UGA baseball player who was paralyzed in accident dances at his wedding