Delta surprises young aviation lover with trip to Chattanooga

11-year-old Matthew Hill got to take a full tour of the airport, explore the Scenic City, and meet another aspiring pilot that he met online.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One boy loves everything about aviation and typically gets to fly for his birthday every year.

However, COVID-19 cut his trip short last year, so Delta decided to make it up to him with a trip to a spot extremely special to him with a special person waiting to say hi.

"Hello and welcome to the Chattanooga Airport," said 11-year-old Matthew Hill, as he walked through the ticket counters.

Hill is known on Instagram as an aviation expert, but for him, he's just someone who loves airports, planes, and everything in-between.

"A lot of people get anxious or claustrophobic when they fly," said Hill. "I just love it. I don't mind whatever seat I'm in. It just feels natural to me."

Matthew's love for aviation went viral among Delta employees in a special Facebook group and touched one Delta agent right in Chattanooga.

"It amazed me how much he knew and it was really cool," said Delta agent Ahmed Khwaja. "I messaged him on Instagram and we started talking from there."

Khwaja reached out to Hill and a friendship quickly formed when they both realized they have the same dream.

"He's actually inspired me as well," said Khwaja. "I wanted to share with him that I wanted to be a pilot when I was younger and I'm still working towards those dreams now. Now we have a common goal to become a pilot at the same time."

Hill's knowledge impressed many, so Delta gave him a free flight to wherever he wanted in the U.S.

Although there were many options, the choice was an easy one.

"Ahmed, he was the first to reach out to me," said Hill. "Diana asked me 'Where would you like to go in the entire United States?' and I said 'Chattanooga to visit Ahmed.'"

Khwaja took that decision seriously and decided to pull out all the stops just for Hill.

"He chose to come here so I want to give him the best experience I can give him," said Khwaja.

He and the entire Delta crew in Chattanooga created a day full of aviation for Hill with a full tour, personalized souvenirs, and a chance to explore the Scenic City.

"I couldn't believe it. It was like a dream," said Hill. "I was pinching myself to make sure it was even real."

"Aviation is a family. it's a big family for all of us," said Khwaja. "So I mean we're all one, especially now with all the airlines struggling, we're all one."

Khwaja and Hill are using this day to inspire each other and anyone around them who dreams of working in aviation.

"Just follow your dreams and keep climbing," said Hill.

Both agree this friendship will grow stronger over a shared love of being up in the sky.

"It's going to be a lifelong friendship," said Hill.