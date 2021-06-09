Dunkin' donates $114,000 to Special Olympics of Georgia

The mission is to help athletes realize their dreams of training and competing in athletic competitions year-round.

ATLANTA — Dunkin' of Georgia just delivered a sweet surprise to the local Special Olympics. They partnered up with Law Enforcement Torch presented a check of $114,932.09 to the organization.

It happened in celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, June 4 when local law enforcement and volunteers collected donations at Dunkin’ locations across the state.

The effort is to support SOGA’s mission to help athletes realize their dreams of training and competing in athletic competitions year-round.

On average it cost $108 to support a SOGA athlete, with this donation over 1,000 athletes will be covered to train and compete, according to a news release.

For the last six years, Dunkin’ guests have helped raise $526,411 dollars in donations to help improve the lives of children and adults at SOGA, they said.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside our local law enforcement and Special Olympics Georgia to support these incredible athletes,” Katie Gaston, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’ said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better way to have spent National Donut Day than by giving back to the communities in which we serve!”