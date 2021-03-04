Amid the destruction in Newnan, a four-wheeler pulls a trailer full of Easter surprises

They are sharing a gift on Good Friday to anyone who needs it.

NEWNAN, Ga. — When it feels like everything has fallen apart, any gesture of support has more meaning.

“The devastation is heartbreaking but to know we’ve got help it means a lot,” said Shawntae Burt.

Her family’s home was damaged in the storm.

“It’s been humbling for us,” said Stephanie Sibley. “We’ve probably given out a hundred baskets already.”

They are sharing a gift on Good Friday to anyone who needs it.

“It’s awesome. I love what they are doing for the community,” Burt said.

A four-wheeler pulls a trailer of kindness. Volunteers follow with wagons full of gifts.

“We are out delivering Easter baskets,” Sibley said.

But it’s more than Easter baskets, it is a reminder that someone is thinking of the children and families who are left without after the EF-4 tornado decimated parts of Newnan, Georgia.

Students from Moreland Elementary school and Newnan High School are helping the group from Macedonia Baptist church.

“We are going to be out here for as long as we have baskets to give,” said one volunteer.