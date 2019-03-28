PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school packed the hallways Wednesday afternoon to show their janitor some serious love for a milestone birthday.

Students and staff at Pike County Elementary School came together to celebrate the 80th birthday of Mr. Haze, with the theme, "80 Years Loved."

Video from the school's Parent Teacher Organization shows students lined up down hallways decorated with snapshots of his life as chants of "Mr. Haze!" echoed throughout. Along the way, they applauded him and handed out hugs, cards and high-fives.

The PTO wrote that Haze "works hard all day until 5:30 p.m. and he does it with a smile on his face! He makes time to speak to every child and staff member he passes. Mr. Haze makes everyone feel important, special, and loved."

"It may be his birthday, but we are the ones who receive a gift. The gift of having him in our school, lives, and hearts," they continued. "This is the good stuff! Mr. Haze, you sir are loved, admired, and adored here at PCES. Happy 80th Birthday! We wish you the best today and always! #EightyYearsLoved."