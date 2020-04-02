A happy moment for a school officer and her soldier son caught the attention of Ellen. She surprised the Atlanta family on her show.

Officer Lashandria Williamson is the resource officer at Therrell High School in Atlanta. Her school family helped her son, Army Specialist Shakir Aquill, surprise her with his return home.

"I know I'm where I'm supposed to be," Williamson said.

She's back at work after what's felt like a blur – the happiest kind of a blur.

"It's been surprise after surprise."

Aquill planned a grand entrance at the school pep rally after serving overseas for two years. That surprise would have been enough, but it was just the beginning.

"Someone said you went viral and I said what constitutes viral?" she laughed.

Ellen DeGeneres saw her story and invited them to the show.

"I was freaking out! I said, 'let's get packed,'" she said. "They treated us like royalty, it was nothing short of amazing."

The students at Therrell High were there for the surprise homecoming when she was reunited with her son.

Now they are sharing stories of Officer Williamson's kindness.

On the show was a touching message from the students where they talked about how Officer Williamson is the mother of the school. She has bought kids lunch, helped build confidence, and comforted some as loved ones passed away.

Williamson calls them her babies.

"I treat them the way I want to be treated. To hear them talk about that made me see that something that I see has so little has made a difference in their lives. It means the world to me.'

After the message, Ellen handed her a box - inside, $30,000.

"I thought I was going to fall out that seat," she said. "Oh my God, I was thinking this has to be dream – this has to be a really great dream."

A second box had the keys to a new car for her son.

"She had no idea, but I had worried about how to get him a car before he goes off on his next assignment to the West Coast. It is a huge blessing."

She will never forget any of it –mostly because she says she feels so loved.

"It was a once in a lifetime experience and I'm so happy we got to do it together."

Ellen tweeted a clip from the show, where she says "Army Sergeant Shakir surprising his mom made me so happy. I couldn't resist bringing them here for another surprise."

Williams said she had been worried about how to get her son a car before he heads to his next assignment, now she doesn't have to.

